Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Columbia River Gorge fire map and evacuation updates: Blaze near Rowena Crest viewpoint closes I-84 near The Dalles

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 12, 2025 03:33 AM IST

A wildfire near Rowena Crest in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge has closed I-84 between Mosier and The Dalles. An evacuation order is in effect.

A wildfire has broken out near the Rowena Crest viewpoint in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, prompting the closure of Interstate 84 in both directions between Mosier and The Dalles (mileposts 64–82). An emergency evacuation map indicates a Level 3 “Go Now” order for a small area east of the park along Rowena Ferry Road. A Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation order is in effect for residents further east along Highway 30. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office first reported the blaze at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities initially said it is burning near the Tom McCall Preserve and Mayer State Park.

A wildfire has broken out near the Rowena Crest viewpoint in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge.(X)
A wildfire has broken out near the Rowena Crest viewpoint in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge.(X)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Thursday, June 12, 2025
