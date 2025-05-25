Tucson fires: Blaze at Marana, Sugar Hill, Cortaro, Taco Bell; evacuations feared

Multiple brush fires are burning in Tucson and nearby areas on Saturday. Firefighters were battling blazes near 8084 N Cortaro Rd, with flames spreading north and west. Crews are focusing efforts along the river and preparing for possible evacuations. Locals posted videos on social media, warning others about the threats. Multiple fires were burning in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday

This comes as a fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Cody Fire, has scorched over 1,300 acres near Oracle, Arizona, 40 miles northeast of Tucson, prompting urgent evacuations and raising concerns in nearby Marana. Ignited on May 21, 2025, the fire remains at 5% containment, with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4, Coronado National Forest, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management battling gusty winds and dry conditions.

Over 1,100 Oracle residents were evacuated, with Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issuing “GO” orders for neighborhoods along Cody Circle and Mount Lemmon Road.

On Saturday, locals posted videos from Manara, noting that the Tucson Fire Department was assisting Northwest Fire and Marana PD.

“Crossroads Park has been evacuated. Lots of traffic in the area,” one person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Marana, 20 miles southwest of Oracle, has not faced direct evacuation orders, but residents in Cochise Canyon and Dove Mountain are on high alert as smoke blankets the region. The Northwest Fire District deployed its Wildland Rapid Extraction Module Support (REMS) team to assist, with Tucson Fire Department crews reinforcing ground efforts.

Social media users reported additional fires in Cortaro and at a Taco Bell in Tucson. Earlier this month, on May 18, the Northwest Fire District confirmed a minor kitchen fire at a Cortaro Road Taco Bell was extinguished within minutes, with no evacuations or injuries.