Bethany fire: Check which popular hiking trails are closed as blazes spread to 10 acres

On Tuesday afternoon, a fast-moving brush fire broke out in Burbank. Evacuation orders were issued in Burbank due to the Bethany Fire, which spread rapidly across hillside areas, prompting authorities to close hiking trails and open an evacuation center.(Burbank Police Department.)

Named the Bethany Fire, the flames were first reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Road and Amherst Drive, according to the Burbank Fire Department. Within the hour, the fire had already spread across 8 to 10 acres of dry brush and hillside.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents above Bel Aire Drive, specifically along Walnut Avenue, as well as the area surrounding the Bel Aire Ballfield, which includes Vista Ridge and Starlight Circle. The DeBell Golf Club was also cleared as a precaution. Meanwhile, homes located north of Kenneth Boulevard and west of Magnolia Boulevard were placed under an evacuation warning.

Which hiking trails are closed in Burbank right now?

All hiking trails in the hills are currently off-limits, including Wildwood Canyon and the areas around the Stough Nature Centre, both of which are frequented by locals for hiking, dog walking, and scenic views of the San Fernando Valley.

“If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately,” the Burbank Police Department said. “Officers are in the area to assist.”

Notably, the McCambridge Recreation Centre at 1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard was opened as an evacuation site for displaced residents.

Emergency crews from the Burbank Fire and Police Departments, along with the Los Angeles Fire Department, have been working on the scene to control the flames and assist residents.

Now, authorities are urging residents in and around the affected zones to prepare for possible evacuation. Precautionary steps include: Creating and maintaining defensible space around homes to guard against flying embers, packing an emergency bag with essential items, including important documents and medications, and monitoring evacuation routes and updates from local officials

Fire officials have yet to determine what sparked the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.