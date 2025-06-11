Bethany fire: Burbank officials list evacuation sites amid brush fire near Amherts Dr - Check here

The Bethany Fire, a brush fire that erupted near Amherst Drive and Bethany Road in Burbank on Tuesday, at approximately 3:40 PM PDT, has prompted evacuation orders and heightened safety measures. According to officials, the fire spanned about 8–10 acres and has led to the closure of hiking trails and the designation of an evacuation center. A brush fire broke out in Burbank, California on Tuesday(Unsplash)

Evacuation Sites and Orders

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents north of Walnut Avenue to the Bel Aire Ballfield and east of Bel Aire Drive. These areas face potential threats due to the fire’s proximity to hillside neighborhoods. Residents are urged to evacuate immediately if within these zones.

Evacuation Center: The McCambridge Recreation Center, located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504, has been established as the primary evacuation site.

“ALL hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon & Stough Nature Center areas are CLOSED due to a brush fire. If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately. Officers are in the area to assist,” the Burbank Fire Department noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The department further listed evacuation zones for locals on or near Walnut Ave. above Bel Aire Dr. and above Bel Aire Ballfield (Bel Aire Dr, Vista Ridge, Starlight Circle).

Evacuation Site

McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

Posting a video of the fire, one local tweeted: “Your probably seeing this smoke if you’re in the Burbank area. This is the Bethany Fire burning on the hill just to the northeast of downtown. As of now it’s burning below the Castaway and south of the Starlight Bowl. Neither are threatened.”

“If there are Burbank people here, keep an eye on the Bethany Fire and be ready to evacuate if you need to,” another one added on the social media platform.

No injuries or property damage have been reported yet.