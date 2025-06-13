Claro Fire evacuation updates and road closures as blaze burns 40 acres near Carlsbad and San Marcos

A wildfire known as the Claro Fire broke out near Carlsbad and San Marcos, California, on Thursday afternoon. The fire has since burned more than 40 acres, prompting evacuation warnings and road closures in the area. Claro Fire broke out near Carlsbad and San Marcos on Thursday.(X/ San Diego Sheriff and X/ San Marcos Fire Dept)

Evacuation Status:

Evacuation Warnings:

Zones SDC-0917

Zone SDC-0918

Evacuation Orders:

Zone SDC-0848

Zone SDC-0850

According to San Diego Sheriff, the Temporary Evacuation Point is set up at Stagecoach Park, located at 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad.

Road Closures:

Eastbound San Elijo Road at Rancho Santa Fe Road

Westbound San Elijo Road near the old dump (1601 San Elijo Road)

Southbound San Elijo Road at the intersection with Melrose Drive

Residents are advised to avoid these areas.

Also Read: Claro Fire map: San Marcos wildfire sends smoke across Carlsbad, La Costa Oaks | Videos

Witness Reports

Several residents shared real-time updates on social media as the Claro Fire spread.

One witness posted: “Oh no! Claro Fire 4 acre (now 20 acres) vegetation fire just popped up (On watch Duty App) a few minutes ago. I hear the helicopters and firetrucks—praying that it gets put out. La Costa Oaks, Carlsbad— off Camino Junipero! I can smell the smoke from My Home and so close to SEH. This is just a couple miles from Lake San Marcos and my old neighborhood I lived in. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Another wrote on X: “Carlsbad/ San Marcos Vegetation. Claro Fire is 40+ acres and counting… I was leaving my house to run an errand and got the notification it was 1 acre. Scary stuff… tons of fire dpt on scene thank you guys!!”

A third person added: “Wild Fire in corner of Carlsbad/Encinitas/San Marcos behind my house! I can see the flames in the middle of the day!”

Authorities Provide Updates

The Carlsbad Police Department shared on X: “Fire and police are on scene responding to a brush fire in the canyon behind the 7500 block of Camino Minero, near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino (just off Rancho Santa Fe Road), close to the Carlsbad/San Marcos city line. Please avoid the area.”

City of Encinitas wrote on Facebook: “The City of Encinitas is actively monitoring the Claro Fire in Carlsbad. Our Command Staff is in unified coordination with Carlsbad officials to stay informed and ready. At this time, the fire poses no threat to Encinitas structures or residences. We will continue to provide updates if conditions change.”