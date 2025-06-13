Claro Fire map: San Marcos wildfire sends smoke across Carlsbad, La Costa Oaks | Videos

A wildfire, dubbed the Claro Fire, broke out near Lake San Marcos, California, on Thursday, sending smoke across Carlsbad, La Costa Oaks, and Encinitas. Claro Fire broke out near Lake San Marcos, California.(Representational Image/ AFP)

According to Watch Duty, the fire has grown to 40 acres and has the potential to spread to 100 acres. As of now, no structures are threatened. Fire crews, including helicopters and ground units, are actively working to contain the blaze.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone SDC-0918 and Zone 0917. See the evacuation map here. Stagecoach Park is a designated evacuation point.

Road closures are currently in effect on eastbound San Elijo Road at Rancho Santa Fe Road, westbound San Elijo Road near the old dump (1601 San Elijo Road), and southbound at the intersection of San Elijo Road and Melrose Drive.

The Carlsbad Police Department shared an update on X (formerly Twitter): “Fire and police are on scene responding to a brush fire in the canyon behind the 7500 block of Camino Minero, near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino (just off Rancho Santa Fe Road), close to the Carlsbad/San Marcos city line. Please avoid the area.”

Videos of the blaze have surfaced on social media, as residents shared real-time updates.

One witness posted: “Oh no! Claro Fire 4 acre (now 20 acres) vegetation fire just popped up (On watch Duty App) a few minutes ago. I hear the helicopters and firetrucks—praying that it gets put out. La Costa Oaks, Carlsbad— off Camino Junipero! I can smell the smoke from My Home and so close to SEH. This is just a couple miles from Lake San Marcos and my old neighborhood I lived in. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information