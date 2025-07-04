Missing Kentucky doctor found dead after Alaska hike from Norwegian cruise ship

Marites Buenafe, a doctor from Kentucky who went missing after leaving a Norwegian cruise ship to hike alone in Alaska, has been found dead after a major search effort, as per KTOO report. Marites Buenafe was last seen on security cameras leaving the Goldbelt Tramway at the top of the mountain.(UK HealthCare /University of Kentucky)

Troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue found her body about 1,700 feet below the ridgeline of Gold Ridge on Mount Roberts. She was last seen on security cameras leaving the Goldbelt Tramway at the top of the mountain. The weather on the mountain was rainy and cloudy on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marites Buenafe's last contact details

Buenafe, 62, was last heard from around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she texted her family that she was taking the Mount Roberts Tramway to hike Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak. She didn’t return to the ship before its 1:30 p.m. departure from Juneau. Alaska State Troopers said she was reported missing at 3:18 p.m., as reported by The New York Post.

Also Read: Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for 'arranged marriage' | Details

Police and rescue teams did a major ground and air search. They used helicopters, thermal drones, K-9s, and a ground team.

Alaska Department of Public Safety (State Troopers) issued a statement, “On July 3, 2025, at 11:56 am, an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew located Marites’ body approximately 1,700 feet below the ridge line of Gold Ridge.”

The statement adds, “Troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue were able to recover her body with the assistance of Temsco Helicopters and the National Guard. Her next of kin have been notified, and her body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy. Wildlife Troopers would like to thank all of the volunteers and agencies that assisted with this search and rescue."

About Marites Buenafe

Buenafe, a family medicine doctor at Albert B. Chandler Hospital, earned her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio and had more than 20 years of experience, according to her employer’s website. Troopers said her body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy. Her family has been informed.