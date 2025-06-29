Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for 'arranged marriage' | Details

A 24-year-old Indian woman visiting the United States for her marriage has reportedly gone missing. The woman, identified as Simran Simran, has no relatives in the country and cannot speak English, a New York Post report said. 24-year-old Simran Simran was visiting the US for her marriage, police said.(New York Post attributes pictures to Lindenwold Police Department/Facebook)

She was reportedly in the US for her arranged marriage and arrived on June 20, but was reported missing five days later.

As per investigators, it is possible that the woman had "no intention" to marry, but just wanted a trip to America. According to a report from the Daily Voice, Simran Simran was visiting New Jersey.

As the investigation continues, it remains unclear as to where Simran comes from in India. Furthermore, police officials have been unable to connect with her relatives back home.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black slippers, and diamond-studded earrings.

The Lindenwold Police Department also accessed some surveillance footage in which Simran can be seen looking at her phone, waiting for someone. She did not seem stressed in the video, police said.

Simran stands 5 feet four inches tall, weighs around 68 kgs, and has a faint scar on the left side of her forehead. Her phone only works on a WiFi connection.

Lindenwold Police Detective Joe Tomasetti is handling the case, and details related to Simran's whereabouts should be directed to him.