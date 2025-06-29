Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for 'arranged marriage' | Details

ByHT News Desk
Jun 29, 2025 01:36 PM IST

The woman was in the US for her marriage. However, the investigators said it is likely she had "no intention" to marry, but just wanted a trip to America.

A 24-year-old Indian woman visiting the United States for her marriage has reportedly gone missing. The woman, identified as Simran Simran, has no relatives in the country and cannot speak English, a New York Post report said.

24-year-old Simran Simran was visiting the US for her marriage, police said.(New York Post attributes pictures to Lindenwold Police Department/Facebook)
24-year-old Simran Simran was visiting the US for her marriage, police said.(New York Post attributes pictures to Lindenwold Police Department/Facebook)

She was reportedly in the US for her arranged marriage and arrived on June 20, but was reported missing five days later. 

As per investigators, it is possible that the woman had "no intention" to marry, but just wanted a trip to America. According to a report from the Daily Voice, Simran Simran was visiting New Jersey.

As the investigation continues, it remains unclear as to where Simran comes from in India. Furthermore, police officials have been unable to connect with her relatives back home.

Also Read: What happened to Indian student on Dominican beach? Here's what investigators say

According to police, she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black slippers, and diamond-studded earrings.

The Lindenwold Police Department also accessed some surveillance footage in which Simran can be seen looking at her phone, waiting for someone. She did not seem stressed in the video, police said.

Simran stands 5 feet four inches tall, weighs around 68 kgs, and has a faint scar on the left side of her forehead. Her phone only works on a WiFi connection.

Lindenwold Police Detective Joe Tomasetti is handling the case, and details related to Simran's whereabouts should be directed to him. 

Also Read: 3 Punjab men, who went missing in Iran, rescued

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for 'arranged marriage' | Details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On