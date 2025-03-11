What happened to Indian student on Dominican beach? Here's what investigators say

Authorities in the Dominican Republic, along with US federal law enforcement agencies, are intensifying their search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing while on vacation in Punta Cana. The young woman, a permanent US resident and Indian citizen, was last seen in the early hours of March 6 on a beach near her resort. Sudiksha Konanki went missing on March 6.(TikTok/@sudikshakonanki)

Ongoing investigation

Sudiksha Konanki had been vacationing at the Riu Republica resort with five female college friends when she disappeared.

According to reports, she and her group had been out at a nightclub on the night of March 5 before heading to the beach around 4 am. Surveillance footage confirmed that most of her friends returned to the hotel at 5.55 am, but Konanki remained on the beach with a man whose identity has not been released.

He later told investigators that they went for a swim and were caught by a strong wave. When he returned to the shore, he vomited and fell asleep on a lounge chair, only to wake up and find Konanki missing. He was seen returning to his hotel room around 9.55 am.

Authorities have found no evidence of foul play, but a sarong-style cover-up belonging to Konanki was discovered on a beach chair near the site of her disappearance. Her phone and wallet remained with her friends, raising concerns for her safety. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has requested Interpol issue a Yellow Notice, a global alert for missing persons.

Search efforts on

Search operations, including K-9 teams, drones, and specialized rescue personnel, are underway across Punta Cana’s beaches and waters. The Dominican Civil Defense, National Police, Navy, and firefighters are all involved in the efforts. US agencies, including the FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security Investigations, are supporting the investigation.

Despite speculation that Konanki may have drowned, her family has urged authorities to explore other possibilities, including abduction. Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, has questioned why her body has not washed ashore if she had drowned. He and other family members have traveled to Punta Cana to push for a broader investigation, citing her missing personal items as unusual behavior for her.

The report in ABC News quoted two police sources with knowledge of the investigation as saying that Konanki's clothes were discovered on a “portable beach bed close to the beach where she went missing”.

The University of Pittsburgh community has expressed deep concern over Konanki’s disappearance. “No one expects their loved one to go on vacation and not return,” said Halley Katz, a fellow student. The university has assured full cooperation with authorities and support for the Konanki family.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has issued safety reminders for travelers, advising caution when visiting foreign countries. The Dominican Republic remains a popular tourist destination, though concerns about crime and safety persist.