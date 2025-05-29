Royal Caribbean app not working? Here's why users received ‘test segment’ notifications

Several Royal Caribbean customers complained that they received a series of ‘test segment’ notifications from the mobile application. The cruise company is yet to issue a statement about the user reports. Downdetector.com, a platform that tracks online outages, shows that the app is not facing an outage. Royal Caribbean customers complained that they received a series of ‘test segment’ notifications(X)

“Royal Caribbean app devs getting into it testing on production,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Not a great day for the Dev/QA team at Royal Caribbean. I've gotten about 8 of these so far,” another person added.

Here's why you might be receiving the ‘test segment’ notification

Bugs and Glitches: Undetected errors in the app's design or development can lead to unexpected behavior, such as erroneous notifications. Users have reported issues like the app getting stuck on certain screens or failing to load features, which could be related to these glitches.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Star of the Seas, the next Icon Class megaship, has seen its launch schedule reshuffled multiple times. The ship, set to debut in August 2025 from Port Canaveral, Florida, has added new showcase sailings to capitalize on a surge in last-minute bookings, but the changes have left some early planners feeling sidelined.

Originally slated for an August 17, 2025, inaugural seven-night Caribbean cruise, the Star of the Seas’ launch was delayed to August 31 due to an expected lag in the ship’s delivery from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. However, after successful sea trials completed on May 27, 2025, Royal Caribbean announced the ship would be ready earlier than anticipated.

The scheduling shifts align with a broader trend noted by Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty during the company’s Q1 2025 earnings call. Liberty highlighted a rise in last-minute bookings, prompting the cruise line to raise prices on near-departure cruises rather than offer discounts, a departure from the days when last-minute deals were common.