John Cena turns up in Lakers-inspired gear, beats up Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso with partner Logan Paul

WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul are set to team-up on Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank, and will face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Ahead of the showdown, they confronted each other on the June 6 episode of SmackDown. John Cena and Logan Paul in action.

But then it turned into a one-sided thrashing when Paul ambushed Uso from behind with a knockout punch. Cena also caught everyone's attention as he was wearing a LA Lakers jersey.

Meanwhile, Cena ended the segment by talking to the live fans, who were chanting, ‘We want Truth’ at him, a reference to WWE's decision to renew R-Truth's contract.

Cena responded, “You can't handle the truth!”

Recently, Cena opened up on his retirement plans. He said, “My skills are on regress. If I continue at full physical involvement, I’m not going to run right. My partner’s not gonna run right. Our relationship isn’t gonna run right. Sorry, kid, it’s time to close this chapter.”

“I used to do a clean and jerk with 330 pounds. That’s a 300-pound snatch. I can’t even do those lifts anymore because my body’s so beat up.

“I wish I was 18. I wish I felt great. But I don’t feel more at home, besides in the arms of my wife, than I do on the canvas,” he added.