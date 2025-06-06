Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell turns up for NBA Finals game wearing sister Megan's new WNBA jersey

TJ McConnell made entry into the NBA Finals in style, wearing his sister’s new No. 16 Mercy jersey.
Rookie gaurd Megan McConnell has been signed by Phoenix Mercury, on Tuesday. The ex-Duquesne player featured in the franchise’s training camp but was released ahead of the season. She bagged three pointso n her debut in a Commissioner’s Cup defeat to the Minnesota Lynx.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers will have their first NBA Finals game at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, after they beat New York Knicks in the Wastern Conference finals. Also, TJ McConnell made entry in the game in style, wearing his sister’s new No. 16 Mercy jersey.