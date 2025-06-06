Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell turns up for NBA Finals game wearing sister Megan's new WNBA jersey

Rookie gaurd Megan McConnell has been signed by Phoenix Mercury, on Tuesday. The ex-Duquesne player featured in the franchise’s training camp but was released ahead of the season. She bagged three pointso n her debut in a Commissioner’s Cup defeat to the Minnesota Lynx. TJ McConnell turned up for the NBA Finals in his sister's jersey.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers will have their first NBA Finals game at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, after they beat New York Knicks in the Wastern Conference finals. Also, TJ McConnell made entry in the game in style, wearing his sister’s new No. 16 Mercy jersey.

During her high school career, Megan was a start player during four years at Chartiers Valley High School.

She was also picked for the Pennsylvania Writers All-State team, and in her junior, senior seasons, she was also class 5A first team all-state.

Meanwhile, in her last 57 college games, Chartiers Valley also had a 57-game winning streak, the longest in Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League history.