WWE SummerSlam, Night 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch premier pay-per-view live on TV and online
WWE SummerSlam, Night 1: Here are all the live-streaming details for one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year.
WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner. The two-night event will take place on Sunday and Monday in India. The match card is all stacked as some of the biggest names in sports entertainment will go up against each other. Night 1 will be headlined by CM Punk and Gunther as they will square off for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rapper Cardi B will be serving as the hostess of the event.
This is the first SummerSlam that will be taking place across two nights. The event will feature John Cena's last appearance at SummerSlam. Cena will main event Night 2 as he will fight against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship.
Night 1 will also witness Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Here is the entire match card for WWE SummerSlam Night 1:
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Jade Cargill - Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul - Tag team match
The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss - Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) - Tag team match
Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) - Singles match
Gunther (c) vs CM Punk - Singles match for World Heavyweight Championship
Here are all the live-streaming details for WWE SummerSlam Night 1
When will WWE SummerSlam Night 1 take place?
WWE SummerSlam Night 1 will take place on Sunday, August 3, in India. The event will start at 3:30 AM IST.
Where will WWE SummerSlam Night 1 take place?
WWE SummerSlam Night 1 will take place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Which channels will broadcast WWE SummerSlam Night 1?
There will be no live broadcast of WWE SummerSlam Night 1 as Netflix has gained access to all WWE broadcast and streaming rights.
Where will live streaming be available for WWE SummerSlam Night 1?
WWE SummerSlam Night 1 will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website.