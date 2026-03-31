Cody Rhodes wife and kids: Brandi teases WWE comeback after Stephanie McMahon's shocking slap to her husband

Brandi Rhodes issued a dramatic warning last night following Stephanie McMahon's shocking slap to her husband, Cody Rhodes, during WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. This confrontation in Cody's opening segment hinted at a significant return of Brandi. The developments that follow could potentially alter the course of WrestleMania season.

Stephanie McMahon made an unexpected appearance on Monday Night RAW, immediately interrupting Cody Rhodes' opening promo at MSG. She cautioned Cody regarding his upcoming WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, engaging in psychological warfare concerning his capabilities in comparison to his father, Dusty Rhodes.

He retaliated fiercely, referencing Stephanie's family legacy and their past interactions. When Rhodes made an unfavorable comparison of Stephanie to her father, Vince McMahon, she reacted immediately. McMahon delivered a sharp slap to Cody's face before leaving in a huff, asserting that she was merely attempting to assist him in his preparation.

Despite receiving a slap, Cody expressed gratitude to Stephanie for her motivational influence, demonstrating his mental resilience.

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