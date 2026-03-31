Cody Rhodes wife and kids: Brandi teases WWE comeback after Stephanie McMahon's shocking slap to her husband
Brandi Rhodes issued a dramatic warning last night following Stephanie McMahon's shocking slap to her husband, Cody Rhodes, during WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. This confrontation in Cody's opening segment hinted at a significant return of Brandi. The developments that follow could potentially alter the course of WrestleMania season.
Stephanie McMahon made an unexpected appearance on Monday Night RAW, immediately interrupting Cody Rhodes' opening promo at MSG. She cautioned Cody regarding his upcoming WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, engaging in psychological warfare concerning his capabilities in comparison to his father, Dusty Rhodes.
He retaliated fiercely, referencing Stephanie's family legacy and their past interactions. When Rhodes made an unfavorable comparison of Stephanie to her father, Vince McMahon, she reacted immediately. McMahon delivered a sharp slap to Cody's face before leaving in a huff, asserting that she was merely attempting to assist him in his preparation.
Despite receiving a slap, Cody expressed gratitude to Stephanie for her motivational influence, demonstrating his mental resilience.
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Brandi Rhodes' threat hints at a major WWE comeback
Brandi Rhodes witnessed the unfolding chaos and instantly reacted on social media with a clear warning directed at Stephanie McMahon. Her message showed that she is prepared to engage physically. Her tweet reverberated throughout the WWE Universe, particularly as Brandi has largely stayed out of the limelight since her departure from AEW.
“Aw sh*t, Steph…man, come on I’m chillin, please don’t make me get up.," wrote Brandi Rhodes on X.
Fans quickly discerned the seriousness of her tone. Brandi has previously issued similar assertive remarks prior to significant wrestling events. Her statement about being “chillin” yet ready to “get up” hinted at a potential in-ring return at a pivotal time. WWE insiders suggest she may make an appearance as soon as WrestleMania 42 to either support Cody or confront Stephanie directly.
Cody Rhodes wife and kids
Brandi pursued her education at the University of Miami, where she obtained a master's degree in broadcast journalism. Additionally, she has modeled for various brands, such as KFC and Budweiser. In March 2011, she entered into a development contract with WWE following a successful tryout. The aspiring talent was then assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).
Cody and Brandi have been married for over ten years now. The couple tied the knot on September 12, 2013, at the Swan House and Atlanta History Center.
Their experiences in the wrestling world have been showcased in the TNT reality series Rhodes to the Top and the E! series WAGS: Atlanta.
In June 2021, the professional wrestlers welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liberty Iris Runnels. Four years later, in August 2025, Cody and Brandi revealed the arrival of their second daughter, Leilani Ella.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More