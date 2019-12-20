‘Would love to see them but...’- Stephanie McMahon opens up on CM Punk-AJ Lee in-ring WWE return

other-sports

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:51 IST

After a span of nearly six years, former World Champion CM Punk made a return to WWE, when he joined the WWE Backstage panel on Fox. Punk had left the company back in January 2014 after being frustrated with the creative. The relations between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Punk also broke down, which also caused former Divas Champion AJ Lee, who was dating the wrestler at the time, to leave the industry after a stellar career. The relations turned even sour after Vince sent Punk’s his termination letter on the day the couple got married.

Now, with Punk finally returning to WWE (in some capacity), fans have started getting hopeful that both of them might make an in-ring return. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon addressed the rumours and said that she would be open to the idea of seeing Punk and AJ Lee return.

“I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division,” Stephanie McMahon was quoted as saying to Metro UK.

“I think AJ Lee was an incredibly compelling character,” she said. “Some of our most interesting and intriguing storylines were with AJ, and I think she deserves as much credit as every other woman on our roster.”

Stephanie went on to argue that she is a huge AJ Lee fan. “Nobody should be overlooked, and that’s not the goal to overlook anybody’s name. Every single person is a huge reason for why this happened. ‘You know, I’m a big fan of AJ Lee’s, I really am,” she said.

Would fans ever get to see the couple get inside a WWE ring again? Time will tell. But it is guaranteed that their return will see help in boosting WWE’s consistently falling ratings.