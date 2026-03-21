Ted DiBiase Jr: Who is Wife Kristen Tynes? All about his family as WWE star acquitted in $77 million fraud trial

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr is back in the spotlight but this time for serious legal issues rather than his wrestling career. He was acquitted after facing the possibility of 185 years in prison over being accused of misusing millions of dollars in federal funds which was meant for vulnerable residents. Ted DiBiase Jr’s family life and WWE career in focus amid legal troubles (Instagram/ @teddibiasejrofficial)

According to reports, his companies received federal welfare funds which prosecutors say he used for personal expenses, including a $1.4 million home.

He faces charges of money laundering, theft, wire fraud and conspiracy in a $77 million scandal, with $3 million allegedly linked to him. His trial began on January 7, 2026 and a judge has denied dismissing the most serious charges.

Also Read: ‘Mean’ Joe Greene health update: What happened to the Steelers legend? New reports in

After his acquittal, DiBiase Jr said “I believe they got it right. I give all glory to God. I give all the credit to my Lord and Savior, to (Attorney) Sydney Lampton, (Attorney) Scott Gilbert, (Attorney) Eric Herschmann. I thank them. They did an amazing job of portraying truth,” as per WLBT.

Who is Ted DiBiase Jr's wife, Kristen Tynes? Ted DiBiase Jr’s wife, Kristen Tynes works outside the entertainment industry and she is a nurse by profession.

According to Sun, the couple attended the same high school before eventually dating and getting married on October 30, 2008. They have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Who is Ted DiBiase Jr’s father? Ted DiBiase Jr was born on November 8 in 1982 to Ted DiBiase Sr and Melanie DiBiase. Wrestling runs in his family as his father Ted DiBiase Sr is a famous wrestler known as “The Million Dollar Man.”

He is a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion and often teamed up with Irwin R Schyster as part of Money Inc because of his success, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

Also Read: Why Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are not playing vs Miami tonight. Lakers release injury report

Ted DiBiase Jr’s WWE career Ted DiBiase Jr was trained by Chris Youngblood and Harley Race’s Wrestling Academy before joining WWE in 2007. In the same year, he won the FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship.

He made his WWE debut in 2008 and teamed up with Cody Rhodes. Together, they won the World Tag Team Championship twice. They later joined Randy Orton to form a group called The Legacy.

After the group ended, he started competing on his own and received the Million Dollar Championship from his father. He left WWE in 2013 to focus on his family and business and officially retired from wrestling in 2020.