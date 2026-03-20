Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr faces 185 years in prison in massive welfare fraud scandal

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr is facing the possibility of 185 years in prison, after being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars of federal funds, originally for the most vulnerable residents in the state. Nicknamed 'The Fortunate Son', his father is wrestling hall-of-fame Ted DiBiase Sr.

According to reports, DiBiase Jr. 's companies received federal welfare funds from the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. It was facilitated by ex-Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis. Davis has pleaded guilty to his charges and has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Also Read: US-Israel conflict with Iran disrupts global sport: Finalissima cancelled, F1 races scrapped, FIFA World Cup withdrawal

According to the prosecutors, DiBiase Jr. used those funds to make a down payment on a $ 1.4 million home, among other expenses.

The charges against him include money laundering, theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In total, the scandal is reported to have involved 77 million dollars in misappropriated funds, with DiBiase Jr getting 3 million.

A judge has already dismissed his lawyers' motion to dismiss his most serious charges. DiBiase's criminal trial began on January 7, 2026.

He is part of the DiBiase wrestling family and was trained by Chris Youngblood and Harley Race's Wrestling Academy. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007. He won the FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship in 2007. He made his WWE television debut in 2008 and formed a tag team with Cody Rhodes. They won the World Tag Team Championship twice before forming The Legacy faction with Randy Orton.

After The Legacy's dissolution, he entered the singles competitions and received the Million Dollar Championship from his father. He left WWE in 2013 to focus on family and business interests. He officially retired from wrestling in 2020.