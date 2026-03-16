US-Israel conflict with Iran disrupts global sport: Finalissima cancelled, F1 races scrapped, FIFA World Cup withdrawal

The US and Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran has affected sporting events in the region, leading to them being postponed. Other than that, it has also affected sporting events in other parts of the world, as the conflict has disrupted travel. Thousands of flights have been cancelled due to the disruption.

Meanwhile, Iran has also threatened to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US. The US will also host all three of Iran's group-stage matches. Even US President Donald Trump has made matters worse by stating on Twitter that he can't guarantee the safety of Iranian players in his country.

Also Read: Iran Football Team responds to Donald Trump over FIFA World Cup safety comments: ‘No one can exclude us'

Here are some of the major sporting events affected by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran- Spain vs Argentina Finalissima showdown cancelled The Finalissima match between Copa America holders Argentina and Euro champions Spain was set to be held in Qatar later this month. But due to the ongoing conflict, the match has been cancelled.

F1 races cancelled, Qatar MotoGP postponed The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were scheduled for April, but have now been cancelled. Meanwhile, MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix was set for next month, but has now been postponed to November. As a result, the dates of the Portuguese GP and the season finale in Valencia have also been changed.

ATP Challenger event cancelled Fujairah's ATP Challenger event scheduled for March 3 was cancelled after a security alert halted play. The ATP arranged a charter flight for the players without charging a fee. Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were among the players.

Paralympic Games affected Many athletes were unable to travel to Milan for the Winter Paralympics due to travel disruptions. Meanwhile, Iran is not competing either.

The US withdraws from Hockey World Cup qualifier The US men's hockey team decided to withdraw from a World Cup 2026 qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt, after the State Department issued an official advisory urging all citizens to leave countries within or near conflict zones.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the UAE has been postponed.

Iraq coach asks FIFA, AFC to postpone World Cup playoff match Due to travel disruption, Iraq's coach Graham Arnold has asked FIFA and AFC to postpone their playoff game in Mexico in March. They will face either Bolivia or Suriname in Mexico on March 31.