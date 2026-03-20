‘Mean’ Joe Greene health update: What happened to the Steelers legend? New reports in

A viral death hoax had football fans worried this week but the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that "Mean" Joe Greene who is a four-time Super Bowl winner is very much alive. Death rumors about Steelers legend Joe Greene surfaced on Friday (X/@NFLMAVERICK)

What actually happened? Rumours began spreading across social media on Friday, with a false report claiming that the 79-year-old NFL icon had passed away. Fans quickly started sharing tributes to the legendary defensive tackle, which made the false news spread even more online.

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But TMZ reported that it was nothing more than a death hoax that spreads fast on social media and causes unnecessary panic among fans. There is no truth to the claims, and Greene is alive and well.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers shut down the speculation after being contacted by TMZ and confirming that the report is "not accurate."

Who is ‘Mean’ Joe Greene? Greene is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive linemen to ever play the game.

During his 13-year career with the Steelers, Joe Greene recorded 77.5 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries and one interception. He won four Super Bowls and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, received the NFL Man of the Year award and was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

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He was a key part of the famous Steel Curtain defense and is now its last surviving member which makes his legacy even more important.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have honored him in many ways including retiring his No. 75 jersey, adding him to their Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor and naming him to their All-Time Team.