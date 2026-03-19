Tom Brady and Alix Earle rumored split: Influencer ‘not worried’ about NFL star; shuts Yael Cohen romance talk

NFL legend Tom Brady and social media influencer Alix Earle have been the subject of split rumors, though neither has publicly confirmed anything about the current status of their relationship.

What we know so far The romance between Brady who is 48 and Earle who is 25 were first caught public attention when the two were spotted together on New Year's Eve in St. Barts. At the party, a source told Page Six that the pair "broke off together" and "headed to a private cabin together to talk."

Another insider added, “They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night.”

The pair were seen mingling again at a Super Bowl 2026 party in San Francisco and An insider told Page Six that the duo were having a "fun" fling, noting that Brady is a "very particular," "intentional" "perfectionist" who "doesn't hook up with just anyone," so he wouldn't be entertaining Earle if he wasn't genuinely interested in her.

Their most recent public sighting together was at the launch of Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas on March 7, though a source told Page Six they did not actually cross paths. "Alix and Tom both attended the party, but Tom actually left before Alix got there," the insider said. "She arrived very late. There was no overlap [between Earle and Brady] at the party."

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Alix Earle’s post sparks reactions While Earle has stayed quiet about the breakup, her recent social media activity has got people talking. She has recently shared photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party where she was seen wearing a red backless dress with a glam look.

Her caption, “The best night,” caught attention online with some fans believing it could hint that she is moving on from her romance with Brady after the rumored breakup.

And it wasn't just the caption. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Earle was asked who she wanted to take a selfie with at the star-studded party. "Honestly, no one," she replied. "I'm just, like, maybe I'll get someone's number or something? Maybe I could meet someone," she added.

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Alix ss "Not worried" about Brady's new alleged relationship As for Brady, he has been linked to Yael Cohen, ex-wife of music executive Scooter Braun after the two were spotted flirting at former NFL star Tony Gonzalez's birthday party which was hosted at the LA home of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. A source told Page Six the pair were "huddled up at the bar" before leaving the event together.

Earle appears completely unbothered. "Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and 'I'll see you when I see you' vibe," a source told Us Weekly.

"She is doing her own thing and having fun, and is not worried about if Tom is seeing other people or the nature of their relationship," the insider added.