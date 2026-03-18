Who is JC Tretter? 5 things to know about new NFLPA executive director

The NFL Players Association has elected former offensive lineman JC Tretter as its next executive director, reported ESPN. This marks a leadership shift for the players’ union.

Here are 5 things to know about who is JC Tretter.

1. Former NFL player turned union leader Tretter is best known for his career as an offensive lineman, most notably with the Cleveland Browns. After retiring, he transitioned into union leadership, serving as NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024, according to ESPN.

2. Played key role during COVID-19 season NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that Tretter helped the league and union “successfully navigate through COVID during the 2020 season,” mentioning his experience in high-pressure negotiations.

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3. Won a competitive selection process Tretter emerged as the top choice from a pool of about 300 candidates and defeated finalists including interim director David White and commissioner Tim Pernetti, according to ESPN. The NFLPA board said it conducted a “thorough, deliberate search” to find a long-term leader.

4. Steps in after leadership controversy Tretter takes over after former executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. resigned in 2025 following reports of financial and ethical concerns, ESPN reported. The union has since been searching for a permanent replacement.

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5. Faces major negotiations ahead As executive director, Tretter will be involved in key discussions with the NFL, including potential expansion to an 18-game season and more international games. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through 2030.

Tretter’s tenure as union leader has not been without scrutiny. ESPN reported that an arbitrator previously ruled that some of his comments about player leverage violated the collective bargaining agreement. Another ruling found that the union’s team report cards, which evaluated club conditions, also breached the agreement.

Despite this, supporters within the union have pointed to his player-first approach and initiatives such as annual player surveys and efforts to improve working conditions.