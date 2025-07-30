Former WWE boss Vince McMahon booked for reckless driving after crashing his Bentley last week

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been booked for reckless driving following a car crash in Connecticut (US), last week. According to a report by TMZ, Vince was involved in a multi-vehicle accident where his car rear-ended another vehicle and struck a guardrail — though fortunately, no one was injured. Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event(AP)

The incident happened on Thursday, when Vince's 2024 Bentley, which was traveling northbound rammed into the back of a BMW and collided with a median wooden-beam guardrail. The debris from the crash also hit a third car on the opposite side of the road.

The report further states that Vince was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He will have to appear in court late next month.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Vince had entered into two settlement agreements totaling $10.5 million with two women to prevent them from disclosing potential claims against him and WWE.

One agreement, signed in 2019, required Vince to pay a former employee $3 million in exchange for her non-disclosure of their relationship and for releasing potential claims against WWE and Vince. The second agreement, signed in 2022, obliged Vince to pay a former WWE independent contractor $7.5 million in return for her non-disclosure of allegations against him and for releasing potential claims against WWE and Vince, according to the SEC.

The SEC stated that Vince failed to disclose these agreements to WWE’s board, legal department, accountants, financial reporting personnel, or auditor. This action bypassed WWE’s internal accounting controls and led to material misstatements in the company’s 2018 and 2021 financial statements.