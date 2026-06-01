5 key highlights from WWE Clash in Italy 2026 as Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat match heats up

WWE made history this weekend with its first-ever premium live event in Italy. Officially titled the ‘Clash in Italy 2026,' the event took place Sunday, May 31 at Inalpi Arena in Turin in Italy. WWE Clash in Italy 2026 marks WWE's first premium live event in Italy. (X- @Jwrasslintakes)

The main highlight of the event was the Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But amid old fans of WWE, the highlight was Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi.

The event begun streaming in the United States at 1:30pm ET s live on ESPN. Fans in several other countries can tuned in live on Netflix.

In this article, we will look at 5 key highlihts from the event.

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5 Key Highlights From ‘Clash In Italy’ 1. First Time In Italy WWE Clash in Italy is part of the organization's European Summer Tour and marks the first time WWE has ever held a premium live event on Italian soil. Coming three weeks after Backlash, much of the card is made up of rematches from rivalries that stretch back to WrestleMania.

2. New Women's Intercontinental Champ Sol Ruca became the new Women's Intercontinental champion after defeating Becky Lynch in a comeback for the ages. Lych seemed to have the match under control keeping Sol Ruca at bay and landing punched while defending her. But Ruca's eagle-eye caught Lynch off guard during a mistake, which was enough for the latter to take Lynch down.

3. Nostalgic Brock Lesner vs Oba Femi Match Brock Lesner, WWE legend, took on his brother Oba Femi, in a match that was reveled at by the old-timers. Their earlier match had led to Femi's win. But it was revenge time for Lesner in Italy, and he stood through a comeback attempt by Femi after a strong start to win the rematch.

4. Rhea Ripley Remains Invincible Rhea Ripley won again vs Jade Cadgill in a star-studded card which featured several other WWE stars acting back up for them. Jade Cargill brought Michin and B-Fab, while Ripley got Charlotte Flair. Despite a fierce encounter, there were no surprises here!

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