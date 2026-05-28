Who is Evanna Howell? NASCAR team staffer suspended indefinitely after alleged assault

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended a team member following a disturbing incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend. The suspension was listed in NASCAR's weekly penalty report released on Wednesday, May 27, which named Evanna Howell and cited a “behavioral” incident as the reason, per WBTV. NASCAR suspended 23XI Racing employee Evanna Howell after an alleged golf cart incident. (Getty Images via AFP)

Court records from Cabarrus County show that Evanna Howell who is 35, was arrested on May 23 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

According to a Concord police report cited by WBTV, the incident happened around on Sunday afternoon around 1:45pm at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Police said a 77-year-old man was allegedly hit by a golf cart and suffered a “severe laceration.” Authorities have not said what led to the incident and the circumstances remain unclear.

Howell was later booked into the Cabarrus County jail. As per WCNC, she was released on May 26 after posting a $125,000 bond.

And now he is scheduled to return to court on June 16.

Also Read: Mike Vrabel shows love for wife and kids as Dianna Russini scandal swirls

Who is Evanna Howell? According to her LinkedIn profile, Howell is a senior account manager at 23XI Racing which is the NASCAR team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin. She has been with the team since 2021, which is like for over four years, per WCNC.

Before joining 23XI Racing in November 2021, Howell built a strong career across sports and entertainment. She previously worked as a Business Intelligence Manager at Loud And Live and as a Project Manager at Feld Entertainment, according to The Org. Her experience also spans well-known sports organizations, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was involved in sales-driven programs and client management.

Also Read: Kyle Busch's biggest rival breaks down after NASCAR legend's shocking death: ‘Cannot comprehend’

Additionally, Howell holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management from Winston-Salem State University. She also earned dual master's degrees, one in Sport Business Management and another in Business Administration and both are from the University of Central Florida, per The Org.

NASCAR’s penalty report released after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway confirmed that Howell had been suspended indefinitely “pending the legal process," according to Motorsport.com.