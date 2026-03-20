Bengaluru techie recounts candidate with 13 years’ experience failing basic coding test: “Now he’ll blame the job market

In the fast-moving world of tech hiring, even candidates with long careers can stumble on fundamental skills. Monica, a software professional based in Bengaluru, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter). (Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent post from Bengaluru has sparked conversations online after a seasoned professional with 13 years of experience struggled with simple programming and database tasks.

Monica, a software professional based in Bengaluru, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter).

She described interviewing a candidate with 13 years of work experience who could not solve a basic sliding window problem or write a simple SQL query.

"Just took an interview of a guy with 13 years of experience. He couldn't write a basic sliding window problem or a simple SQL query,” she wrote.

“Now he'll blame the job market,” Monica adds.

Experienced techie struggles with basics: The post quickly drew attention, with many users commenting on the mismatch between claimed experience and actual skills.

In software development, algorithm questions like sliding window problems test logical thinking and problem-solving, while SQL queries check basic data handling abilities.

Struggling with such questions raised concerns about upskilling and maintaining core competencies, even after a decade or more in the industry.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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