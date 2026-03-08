Techie left speechless when asked to explain AI-generated code he submitted in PR: ‘There was a long pause’

The rise ofAIhas been rapid, moving from tools used mainly for research to systems that can now assist with complex tasks such as coding. AI agents have become an integral part of many developers’ workflows, helping generate functions, fix bugs, and speed up routine programming work. With this, developers have started relying more on AI tools to produce working code and handle repetitive programming tasks quickly. The developer had submitted a function as part of a PR, but could not walk through the logic when asked during the review. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a developer reportedly struggled to explain a function he had included in a PR (pull request) during a review.

The incident was described in a post on X by user @sickdotdev, who said the incident happened within her own team.

Developer struggles to explain code: According to the post, the developer had submitted a function as part of a PR but could not walk through the logic when asked during the review.

The post explained that the issue was not about coding skills. Rather, the developer had copied the function from Claude, an AI tool capable of generating code and text.

However, things became awkward when the reviewer asked the developer to explain how the function worked.

