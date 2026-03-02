Senior tech worker claims AI reduced 75% work but raised workload: ‘Everyone is expected to output 5x’

The AI revolution has made work easier in some ways and cut many routine jobs, but it has also changed expectations for workers. US-based founder Andrew Yeung shared the conversation on X (formerly Twitter). (Unsplash/Representational Image)

A senior co-worker at a big tech company recently opened up on how artificial intelligence has automated around 75% of the work they used to do.

The conversation was shared on X by a US-based founder of Fibe, Andrew Yeung.

“I caught up with a senior co-worker at a big tech company I used to work at,” the caption of the post reads.

AI takes tasks but adds responsibilities: The senior tech worker said AI has taken over most execution-based tasks, including making slides, managing spreadsheets, project management work, data analysis, and team coordination.

These tasks once took up a large part of their daily schedule. With AI now handling much of this routine work, the nature of the job has changed rather than disappeared.

However, the tech worker said this does not mean they have more free time. Instead, they now have more work and greater responsibilities. The overall scope of work has increased across the team.

“Scope has increased. Everyone on the team is now expected to output 5x,” the tech worker adds.

