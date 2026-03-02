Senior tech worker claims AI reduced 75% work but raised workload: ‘Everyone is expected to output 5x’
A senior tech worker claimed AI automation at his company reached 75%, yet rising output targets keep the team workload high.
The AI revolution has made work easier in some ways and cut many routine jobs, but it has also changed expectations for workers.
A senior co-worker at a big tech company recently opened up on how artificial intelligence has automated around 75% of the work they used to do.
The conversation was shared on X by a US-based founder of Fibe, Andrew Yeung.
“I caught up with a senior co-worker at a big tech company I used to work at,” the caption of the post reads.
AI takes tasks but adds responsibilities:
The senior tech worker said AI has taken over most execution-based tasks, including making slides, managing spreadsheets, project management work, data analysis, and team coordination.
These tasks once took up a large part of their daily schedule. With AI now handling much of this routine work, the nature of the job has changed rather than disappeared.
However, the tech worker said this does not mean they have more free time. Instead, they now have more work and greater responsibilities. The overall scope of work has increased across the team.
“Scope has increased. Everyone on the team is now expected to output 5x,” the tech worker adds.
X users reacted strongly to the post by commenting on how AI is changing work culture, cutting some jobs, but slowly increasing performance expectations for workers.
One of the users commented, “AI ate the execution and management immediately expanded the scope to fill it.”
A second user commented, “The interesting downstream effect is burnout hits differently when the work is cognitively lighter but volumetrically heavier.”
A third user commented, “This is the hidden AI shift nobody talks about. AI did not remove work.”
“This is the part most people miss about AI productivity,” another user commented.
Developer unaware of new AI:
Recently, a developer said he was not fully aware of many of the latest AI models being discussed online. He admitted that he did not even know about most of them when asked about recent developments in artificial intelligence.
When asked whether he uses AI tools to help with coding tasks, he said he is not allowed to use them due to company restrictions.
The developer explained that the main reason for these restrictions is data security. Clients are concerned that their proprietary code and confidential information could potentially be used as training material for AI systems.