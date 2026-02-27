Techie says AI tools are quietly banned inside real corporate work: 'He didn't even know most of them'

The AI revolution feels everywhere online, with new models and tools launching almost every week, yet inside many companies, the reality looks very different. The techie works as a software development engineer at a large multinational company. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

While social media is full of developers building with AI, real workplace rules often move much more slowly. For many corporate tech workers, AI is still more of a theory than a daily coding companion.

A recent X (formerly Twitter) post shared by Shikhar (@shekhu04) highlighted this contrast through a conversation with a software developer friend working at a large multinational company.

“Today I was talking to a friend who works as an SDE at a big MNC. I asked him about all the new AI models launching every other week,” the caption of the post reads.

AI hype vs corporate reality: According to the post, the developer was asked about the latest AI models being discussed online. Surprisingly, he admitted he was not even aware of most of them.

“I asked him, Don't you use AI to code? He said he is not allowed to. All AI tools are blocked while working on client projects.” Shikhar adds.

According to the techie, the main reason for these restrictions is data security. Clients are concerned that their proprietary code or confidential data could potentially be used as training material for AI systems.

Shikhar later reflected on how Twitter often creates the impression that everyone is building with AI. Developers frequently share experiments, automation tools, and AI-assisted coding workflows online.

However, inside many real companies, adoption is slower due to privacy rules and business risk concerns.

