Techie fired for using AI to write code that later broke production: 'Got a Slack at 11 pm'

Use of artificial intelligence in software development has grown rapidly in recent years, promising faster delivery and higher productivity. But for one techie, it became the reason for losing his job.

In a Reddit post, a techie shared how his colleague was fired for using AI to write code that later caused a production issue.

“Using AI in your job instead of understanding code got my colleague fired,” the caption of the post reads.

Tight deadlines: According to the post, the techie was skilled in Python, had practised data structures and algorithms, and had also built a solid project during his time at university.

“He was under no circumstances underqualified,” the post adds.

The techie had not worked before and had no idea how to estimate the time needed to complete tasks, so the manager had set timelines for him.

At first, deadlines were generous, and he wrote code by hand. Gradually, timelines became tighter. To keep up, the techie started using AI tools to generate code.

Using AI backfires at work: According to the post, this was when problems started. When writing code manually, a developer can usually track down the exact line causing an error.

In this case, the techie began understanding code in “chunks”, knowing broadly what a function did, but not fully how it worked.

“AI does not care if the file is fifteen thousand lines wrong. But after a point, it becomes a headache even looking at those files. So, this promotes fixing further bugs via. AI,” the post adds.

The situation reached a breaking point when the team received a Slack call at 11 pm saying something had failed in production. The next day was spent trying to locate and solve the issue.

“Digging through all that was no easy task. But apparently, he had generated some changes via Cursor (coding software) before, and the manager merged it by reviewing it with AI. The guy was promptly fired,” the post adds.

