Techie who lost ₹32 LPA job turned layoff into a head start: ‘They are paying me to find my next job’

Layoffs have become a harsh reality in the tech industry, but instead of stressing over uncertainty, one techie turned a job loss into a strategic career mindset. The techie received a severance package worth about three months’ salary, along with leave encashment and eligible stock benefits. (Pexels/Representational Image)

An X user, Sakshi, recently shared the story of a final year student who had secured an SDE-1 backend role in Bengaluru at a top product company with a package of about ₹32 LPA.

“CTC: ~ ₹32 LPA (base + joining bonus + RSUs at a top product company) Role: SDE-1 (Backend)” the post adds.

However, just five months later, he was included in a layoff round.

Despite the setback, the techie stayed calm. He received a severance package worth about three months’ salary, along with leave encashment and eligible stock benefits.

After tax deductions, he had around ₹8 lakh, which gave him some financial security during the transition period.

The techie said that the company was effectively paying him while he searched for his next job opportunity. “They are paying me to find my next job.”

Calm strategy amid layoff: Instead of panicking, the techie quickly shifted to planning his next steps. He updated his resume the very next day, reached out to seniors for referrals, and began applying to companies regularly.

“He focused only on two tech stacks he already knew. No panic. Just a plan,” the post adds.

The techie maintained consistency by sending around 12 to 15 job applications every week. Rather than learning entirely new skills, he focused on strengthening two tech stacks he already knew well.

“Layoffs hurt. But for him, it became a head start,” the post further adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

