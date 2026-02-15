Techie with 20 years of experience calls Indian IT mentality ‘exhausting’: ‘Just not ready to adjust’
A techie recently called out toxic work culture, citing stress, rigid mindsets, and unhealthy work pressure.
A techie with 20 years of experience has shared frustration over working in India, highlighting issues in offices across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other cities.
In a Reddit post, the techie wrote about being drained by colleagues who are unwilling to adjust, avoid doing work properly, and enjoy making others’ work life difficult.
“I am done with working with Indians. Yes, the writing is on the wall,” the caption of the post reads.
“The mentality of Indians who are just not ready to adjust is draining me out,” the techie adds.
The techie called this mentality exhausting and demotivating, raising serious doubts about staying in the Indian IT sector.
According to the post, long hours, endless traffic, and a toxic work culture are leaving even seasoned professionals exhausted.
“I feel that even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore/Mumbai, etc., with loads of traffic, bad vibes, and so on,” the techie adds.
Also Read: Indian techie with 2 years’ experience regrets quick job jumps: ‘Only 13 LPA base salary’
Choosing lesser-known countries:
In the post, the techie noted that migrating to popular destinations like the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe is not possible, as these countries are already crowded with Indians seeking careers.
“I am not interested in migrating to countries like USA, Canada, Auz, Europe since it's filled with Indians waiting to make a living there,” the post adds.
According to the techie, moving to lesser-known countries would let IT teams grow without having to prove worth all the time.
The Reddit post struck a chord with many IT professionals facing similar struggles in India’s tech sector.
Also Read: Pune man creates Excel sheet to track arranged marriage matches with women: 'Parents want updates'
Check out the post here:
Reddit reacts:
The Reddit post quickly drew strong reactions from users across the platform. Many users shared similar stories of toxic managers, long hours, and unhealthy work pressure in the IT sector.
One of the users commented, “It's the same everywhere. Japan has a brutal work culture, so do South Korea and Singapore.”
A second user commented, “IT sector sucks, especially in consulting companies.”
A third user commented, “If you want to see early phase IT go to Brazil, Poland, Phillipines”
“Even in India, it depends on org. I have worked for some truly fantastic ones with great work-life balance, empathetic managers, etc.,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)