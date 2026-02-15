Techie with 20 years of experience calls Indian IT mentality ‘exhausting’: ‘Just not ready to adjust’

A techie with 20 years of experience has shared frustration over working in India, highlighting issues in offices across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other cities. The techie called the mentality of the Indian IT sector exhausting and demotivating. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the techie wrote about being drained by colleagues who are unwilling to adjust, avoid doing work properly, and enjoy making others’ work life difficult.

“I am done with working with Indians. Yes, the writing is on the wall,” the caption of the post reads.

“The mentality of Indians who are just not ready to adjust is draining me out,” the techie adds.

The techie called this mentality exhausting and demotivating, raising serious doubts about staying in the Indian IT sector.

According to the post, long hours, endless traffic, and a toxic work culture are leaving even seasoned professionals exhausted.

“I feel that even a job in Kenya would be better than working in Bangalore/Mumbai, etc., with loads of traffic, bad vibes, and so on,” the techie adds.

Also Read: Indian techie with 2 years’ experience regrets quick job jumps: ‘Only 13 LPA base salary’

Choosing lesser-known countries: In the post, the techie noted that migrating to popular destinations like the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe is not possible, as these countries are already crowded with Indians seeking careers.

“I am not interested in migrating to countries like USA, Canada, Auz, Europe since it's filled with Indians waiting to make a living there,” the post adds.

According to the techie, moving to lesser-known countries would let IT teams grow without having to prove worth all the time.

The Reddit post struck a chord with many IT professionals facing similar struggles in India’s tech sector.

Also Read: Pune man creates Excel sheet to track arranged marriage matches with women: 'Parents want updates'