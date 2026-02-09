Pune man creates Excel sheet to track arranged marriage matches with women: 'Parents want updates'

Finding a perfect match through an arranged marriage setup is always a tough nut to crack, but one man has added a digital twist to it. Instead of juggling calls and messages, he turned to Excel. The Excel sheet lists the first names of matched women, call details, and their feedback. (@thevikkchapter/Instagram)

Vikas, a 28-year old data analyst, originally from Haryana, has been searching for a bride on matrimonial platforms after his parents suggested an arranged marriage.

But keeping track of multiple prospective matches was becoming difficult as his parents wanted constant updates, so he created a detailed spreadsheet.

Vikas shared a video on Instagram showing the Excel sheet and how he keeps track of matches with the caption, “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker, Weekend Tracker.”

“It has been about five months since I started looking for a bride, and every time my parents send me a woman’s contact details, they want updates by the evening. I created this spreadsheet to help me keep track of all the developments,” Vikas told HT.com.

Excel helps track matches: Vikas added that he has even shared the same Excel template with his friends, and it seems to be helping them too.

In another video, the data analyst shared his frustrations about the talking stage in arranged marriage setups, saying, "We get free from the office around 11 or 12 at night. There is so much work, and weekends are spent detoxing. When should we look at the biodata, and when should we talk?"

