Pune man creates Excel sheet to track arranged marriage matches with women: 'Parents want updates'
Vikas, a 28-year-old data analyst working in Pune, has been searching for a bride after his parents suggested an arranged marriage.
Finding a perfect match through an arranged marriage setup is always a tough nut to crack, but one man has added a digital twist to it. Instead of juggling calls and messages, he turned to Excel.
Vikas, a 28-year old data analyst, originally from Haryana, has been searching for a bride on matrimonial platforms after his parents suggested an arranged marriage.
But keeping track of multiple prospective matches was becoming difficult as his parents wanted constant updates, so he created a detailed spreadsheet.
The Excel sheet lists the first names of matched women, call details, and their feedback.
Vikas shared a video on Instagram showing the Excel sheet and how he keeps track of matches with the caption, “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker, Weekend Tracker.”
“It has been about five months since I started looking for a bride, and every time my parents send me a woman’s contact details, they want updates by the evening. I created this spreadsheet to help me keep track of all the developments,” Vikas told HT.com.
Excel helps track matches:
Vikas added that he has even shared the same Excel template with his friends, and it seems to be helping them too.
In another video, the data analyst shared his frustrations about the talking stage in arranged marriage setups, saying, "We get free from the office around 11 or 12 at night. There is so much work, and weekends are spent detoxing. When should we look at the biodata, and when should we talk?"
In the spreadsheet, Vikas has mentioned the dates of the first and second calls, his feedback to his parents, her feedback to parents, the current status, and additional notes.
Vikas also added notes about each match, such as “no vibe,” “good conversation,” “no follow-up,” and “values aligned,” to summarise his impressions.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted to the video with humour, finding Vikas’s organised approach both amusing and clever.
Many commented on how relatable the situation was, while others shared their own experiences with arranged marriages and the funny ways they kept track of matches.
One of the users commented, “Haha, sounds like your arranged marriage tracking sheet will be ‘successfully closed’ status soon.”
A second user commented, “Meri Excel sheet mein 100+ naam ho gaye hain.. it has helped me introspect what went good or bad. I have been doing this since I started.”
A third user commented, “Monthly dashboard review meeting bhi hogi kya Parents aur chacha tau ke saath?”
“Thank you, brother, disha dikhane ke liye,” another user commented.
The video was shared on February 8, 2026, and since then, it has gained 8.3 lakh views and more than 10,000 likes.