32-year-old techie considers quitting Dubai job to return to Dehradun: 'Job security feels very shaky'

A 32-year-old software engineer based in Dubai is considering leaving Dubai after nearly ten years in tech. The techie revealed the harsh reality of working in Dubai. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, the techie revealed in a Reddit post the harsh reality of working in tech in Dubai.

“Software Engineer in Dubai considering quitting job, moving back to India, and starting a business,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, job security now feels very shaky, with frequent layoffs happening not only within one organisation but across the industry.

“Job security feels very shaky. Mental fatigue is real. I am busy with work most of the time and am unable to spend much time with my growing toddler or my wife,” the post adds.

Rethinking the Dubai dream: Another major reason for considering leaving the job is the rising cost of living in Dubai. "I don’t want to wake up at 40 still waiting for the right time.”

Currently, the techie is 32 years old, married, and has one child, making a family of three. The techie owns a house in Dehradun, and total savings and assets are estimated at around ₹50-60 lakh.

The techie wants to leave the job and return to Dehradun to start something independently, to be closer to family, and due to the fear of increasing layoffs in Dubai.

“This isn’t an impulsive decision. Is is more like a slow-burn plan that has been forming over the past few months,” he adds.

