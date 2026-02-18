32-year-old techie considers quitting Dubai job to return to Dehradun: 'Job security feels very shaky'
The 32-year-old techie opened up about wanting to leave Dubai due to fatigue and fear of layoffs.
A 32-year-old software engineer based in Dubai is considering leaving Dubai after nearly ten years in tech.
Recently, the techie revealed in a Reddit post the harsh reality of working in tech in Dubai.
“Software Engineer in Dubai considering quitting job, moving back to India, and starting a business,” the caption of the post reads.
According to the post, job security now feels very shaky, with frequent layoffs happening not only within one organisation but across the industry.
“Job security feels very shaky. Mental fatigue is real. I am busy with work most of the time and am unable to spend much time with my growing toddler or my wife,” the post adds.
Rethinking the Dubai dream:
Another major reason for considering leaving the job is the rising cost of living in Dubai. "I don’t want to wake up at 40 still waiting for the right time.”
Currently, the techie is 32 years old, married, and has one child, making a family of three. The techie owns a house in Dehradun, and total savings and assets are estimated at around ₹50-60 lakh.
The techie wants to leave the job and return to Dehradun to start something independently, to be closer to family, and due to the fear of increasing layoffs in Dubai.
“This isn’t an impulsive decision. Is is more like a slow-burn plan that has been forming over the past few months,” he adds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users offered practical advice to the techie, suggesting careful financial planning, building a clear backup plan, and testing business ideas on a small scale before fully leaving the job.
One of the users commented, “Come to India, have a low-paying remote job with a good work environment, then start your business on the side.”
A second user commented, “Your saving is too low. Even with 2 crore liquid setup, I am struggling to come to terms with future inflation, expenses, etc. And let me tell you, I have a very basic life.”
A third user commented, “50-60 lakh is nothing with family expenses. Sorry to disappoint you, expenses pile up, 50 lakh looks big amount, but in reality, once you spend 30-40% of the amount. All negative thoughts creep in; you will have to downgrade your lifestyle if you actually want to succeed in the initial days of business.”
“Coming back here would be a mistake,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)