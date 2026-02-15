24-year-old woman opens up about job pressure taking a toll on mental health: 'I’ve ended up looking like this'

A 24-year-old woman has sparked conversations about mental health after sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram about the hidden cost of working life. In the video, the woman highlighted how stress and exhaustion had visibly affected her. (@lifeofswa/Instagram)

In the video, she begins with a striking line: “You know what’s scarier than losing a job? When you end up looking like this.”

The woman, Swathi (@lifeofswa), shared the video with the caption, "You know what’s scarier? Losing your sleep, losing your peace, and losing your confidence."

She explains that losing sleep, peace, and confidence is far more frightening than losing a job itself. “You are earning money, you are working, and at the same time giving up your happiness,” she says.

Mental health vs job: The woman goes on to share how the constant pressure of work makes her feel tired and lifeless. “The battle now is between my mental health and my job, and society expects me to choose my job over my well-being.”

