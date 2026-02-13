Bengaluru woman struggles to take leave as 15-month-old baby battles seizure and high fever, sparks outrage

Women often face problems while trying to balance their careers and family life, but one mother’s experience has sparked outrage after she shared her story on Reddit about being pressured to work while her 15-month-old daughter was seriously ill. The woman, who is a customer service professional, wrote that her toddler suffered a seizure followed by a high fever that lasted for four days. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“Needed a leave because my daughter was unwell, and this was my manager's response,” the caption of the post reads.

In the post, the Bengaluru woman, who is a customer service professional, wrote that her toddler suffered a seizure on Sunday, followed by a high fever that lasted for four days.

Worried for her child's health, she reached out to her manager, whom she considered a good friend, to ask for leave so she could care for her daughter.

Instead of receiving empathy, the woman said she was told that another colleague was already on leave.

After she told her manager about the seizure, she was asked to arrange for someone to log in early and still work for a few hours.

Woman forced to negotiate: The woman took a leave for 2 days, but her daughter’s condition did not improve. On Wednesday, she again asked for time off.

“There was another round of negotiation for leave because someone else was again on leave on Wednesday,” she adds.

According to the post, she was asked if she could work a half day. At first, the woman agreed, but later realised she needed to put her family first and decided to take a full leave.

“Nothing in the world is as important as my daughter,” she wrote. “I should not have had to explain why I needed leave. I should not have had to negotiate.”

The woman said she is a top performer in her team and had always believed her organisation valued its employees. “I know where my place is now and how I will be treating work going forward,” she adds.

She also shared that her husband took leave during the same period and was treated very differently. His manager, she said, was supportive and even questioned why he logged in while their child was unwell.

