5-year-old with cerebral palsy barred playing on Sunder Nursery swings. Guard says ‘Iska dimaag theek nahi hai’
A video recently captured guards at Sunder Nursery stopping a child with cerebral palsy from using the swings.
A family’s simple trip to Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, located in Nizamuddin, South Delhi, turned into a moment of shock and anger when their child, who has a disability, was reportedly denied access to a swing.
The incident, captured in a video, has since gone viral, prompting conversations about respect and inclusivity in public spaces.
The video was shared by 5-year-old Inika Sharma'smother, who said her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, was not allowed to use the swings during their outing.
Also Read: Singapore girl suffers tongue burns after McDonald’s staff mistakenly pour hot water in bottle
Family confronts park guards:
In the video, the guard can be heard making a deeply insensitive comment, saying: “Iska dimaag theek nahi hai (She is not of sound mind).”
Other parents at the park reportedly stepped in after witnessing the incident. They questioned the guards and argued that no child should be denied access to public spaces because of a disability.
According to the mother, tensions quickly escalated. She claimed that when they resisted, the guards “ganged up” on them and asked them to leave the park.
The Instagram video captured the distressing scene, showing raised voices and a tense atmosphere.
In the video, a man is heard highlighting a larger concern, saying that there are around 2.5 lakh children with disabilities in Delhi, and these guards are saying that such children should not be allowed to use the swing.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Also Read: Noida doctor calls rising school fees a monthly threat: ‘Fewer vacations. Delayed dreams'
Check out the video here:
What is cerebral palsy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke US, Cerebral palsy (CP) is a brain condition that shows up in babies or young children and affects how their body moves and muscles work.
It happens because the developing brain changes in a way that makes it harder to control movement, posture, and balance.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from people online. Many expressed anger at the guard’s insensitive comment and called for better awareness and training for park staff.
One of the users commented, “Kicking a disabled child out of a playground is not a policy failure; it is a moral collapse, witnessed in public.”
A second user commented, “This is beyond shocking. Need jail terms for those denying these kids the basic rights.”
A third user commented, “This is so unnecessarily stressful for both the child and the parent.”
“See how it slowly slips from animals to humans ..!! Harmony and coexistence are a societal issue. If we don’t protect that, then this is what happens,” another user commented.