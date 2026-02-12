5-year-old with cerebral palsy barred playing on Sunder Nursery swings. Guard says ‘Iska dimaag theek nahi hai’

A family’s simple trip to Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, located in Nizamuddin, South Delhi, turned into a moment of shock and anger when their child, who has a disability, was reportedly denied access to a swing. The incident, captured in a video, has since gone viral, prompting conversations about respect and inclusivity in public spaces. (@inika_unstoppable/Instagram)

The video was shared by 5-year-old Inika Sharma'smother, who said her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, was not allowed to use the swings during their outing.

Family confronts park guards: In the video, the guard can be heard making a deeply insensitive comment, saying: “Iska dimaag theek nahi hai (She is not of sound mind).”

Other parents at the park reportedly stepped in after witnessing the incident. They questioned the guards and argued that no child should be denied access to public spaces because of a disability.

According to the mother, tensions quickly escalated. She claimed that when they resisted, the guards “ganged up” on them and asked them to leave the park.

The Instagram video captured the distressing scene, showing raised voices and a tense atmosphere.

In the video, a man is heard highlighting a larger concern, saying that there are around 2.5 lakh children with disabilities in Delhi, and these guards are saying that such children should not be allowed to use the swing.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

