Singapore girl suffers tongue burns after McDonald’s staff mistakenly pour hot water in bottle

A young child in Singapore was scalded after being accidentally given hot water instead of cold, leaving her in pain and traumatised. The child’s father, Ridhuan Muhamad, shared an Instagram post showing the girl in distress after drinking boiling water. (@supersix.10/Instagram)

The incident reportedly happened when the water was poured into her insulated bottle at McDonald’s Rideout, Queensway, which she then drank.

The child’s father, Ridhuan Muhamad, shared the incident on Instagram along with pictures and videos showing the girl in distress after drinking the hot water.

In his post, Muhamad explained that while it was a mistake on their part for not checking the bottle properly, the experience has been a hard lesson for the family.

“Seeing her cry in pain and being so frightened broke our hearts,” he wrote, adding that no parent ever wants their child to go through such an experience.

Family shares lesson for parents: Muhamad also urged the outlet to take the matter seriously and improve its checks to prevent similar accidents. “A small mistake can cause big harm,” he said, stressing that parents and businesses alike should always take care when handling food and drinks for children.

In one video, the mother is seen asking the girl for some milk after the incident, to which the girl refuses, saying it will hurt her ulcer.

“We admit we should have checked the bottle again, and we have learned from this experience. No parents would ever intentionally put their child in harm’s way,” he adds.

Muhamad said the child is now stable, though she remains scared of her water bottle.

“A painful reminder for parents, too — always double-check drinks given to our little ones,” the post adds.

According to MS News, Singapore, a McDonald's spokesperson said that the company is checking the incident to improve how staff serve customers and handle hot drinks safely.

