71-year-old Indian-origin woman fined over ₹2 lakh for feeding pigeons in Singapore

A 71-year-old Indian-origin woman in Singapore was fined SGD 3,200 (approximately ₹2,26,750) for feeding pigeons on February 4. Reportedly, she fed the birds 9 times over 6 months. She was fined under the Singapore Wildlife Act. The woman was fined under the Singapore Wildlife Act. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

Who is the woman? Sanmugamnathan Shamla regularly fed pigeons in the city-state's oldest housing estates. She pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Reportedly, this was not the first time she had been fined for feeding birds. Earlier, she was fined for feeding wild birds. At that time, she had promised not to repeat her gesture of feeding the birds, reported CNA.

Earlier, she was fined SGD 1,200 for feeding wild birds last May. She was illegally feeding the birds near her apartment in Toa Payoh. According to reports, she also disrupted a National Parks Board (NParks) pigeon-trapping exercise.

The current case: "The accused stands before you as a repeat offender," the prosecutor said, adding that Shamla has a "persistent disregard for the law." The prosecutor said that Shamla knew it was an offence to feed wild birds, but she kept on doing it anyway.

A total of four videos were presented to the court in the case. The videos played in the court by the prosecutor showed Shamla surrounded by a flock of pigeons.

Shamla requested the court if her fine could be in the "1,000 to 2,000 dollar brackets”. According to CNA, she told the court that she was unemployed and had no medical insurance. "I will make up the balance ... by community service," she promised.

After hearing the fine amount, she said that she would pay the final amount on the same day. She also promised not to repeat the offence.

In Singapore, under the Animals and Birds Act, keeping, breeding, or harbouring pigeons requires a license.