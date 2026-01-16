Kerala student in Bengaluru fined ₹1 lakh for modified 'fire-spitting' car: ‘Public roads are not for stunts’
The police learned about the car when the Kerala student took it for a ride while attending a party.
Bengaluru transport authorities slapped a hefty fine on a Kerala student after he took his modified car for a joyride. The student paid a fine of ₹1.11 lakh to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru after he illegally modified his car to spit fire.
“Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren’t stunt posts,” Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted. A part of the department’s translated post reads, “Public roads are not the place to perform stunts. It is illegal to modify your vehicle's exhaust to create sparks or fire. Remember, you will have to pay a price for your stunts.”
The department shared a video showing fire coming from the car’s exhaust. It then shows an official letter from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru addressed to the police.
The video continues to show a receipt for payment of a fine of ₹111,500. The video ends with a cop standing beside the modified car.
Social media reacts:
While many praised the police for their action, a few argued that the fine was too hefty. An individual commented, “Hats off to BLR and KA police.” Another expressed, “Good job! Practically everything visible on this car is illegal.”
A third posted, “Well done, but isn’t the fine too much?” A fourth wrote, “Commendable!! Kudos to BTP for the action.”
The Kerala student purchased the car for ₹70,000 and then modified several features of the vehicle, the Times of India reported. The authorities learned of the car when the student drove it to a party, and videos of the vehicle flooded social media.
“We located it at Bharatiya City, northeast Bengaluru. We found that apart from loud noise, flames were shooting out of the exhaust, which posed a serious risk. The car had undergone major illegal modifications. These violations attract heavy penalties, which only the RTO is authorised to do,” a police officer told the outlet.