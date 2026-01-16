Kerala student in Bengaluru fined ₹1 lakh for modified 'fire-spitting' car: ‘Public roads are not for stunts’

Bengaluru transport authorities slapped a hefty fine on a Kerala student after he took his modified car for a joyride. The student paid a fine of ₹1.11 lakh to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru after he illegally modified his car to spit fire. The Kerala student purchased the car for ₹70,000 and modified it. (X/@blrcitytraffic)

“Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren’t stunt posts,” Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted. A part of the department’s translated post reads, “Public roads are not the place to perform stunts. It is illegal to modify your vehicle's exhaust to create sparks or fire. Remember, you will have to pay a price for your stunts.”

The department shared a video showing fire coming from the car’s exhaust. It then shows an official letter from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru addressed to the police.

The video continues to show a receipt for payment of a fine of ₹111,500. The video ends with a cop standing beside the modified car.