Noida doctor calls rising school fees a monthly threat: ‘Fewer vacations. Delayed dreams'

The rising cost of education has turned a basic necessity into a growing source of stress for families across Indian cities.

Recently, a Noida-based doctor highlighted this growing crisis, drawing attention to how school fees are no longer just a financial responsibility, but a monthly pressure.

Dr Shraddhey Katiyar, a Noida-based doctor, shared a post on X highlighting the emotional and financial strain caused by the rising school fees.

Katiyar's post described how education today is testing parents’ silence rather than their income, highlighting the unspoken sacrifices that many households make each year as costs continue to rise.

Silent cost of education: In his post, Katiyar wrote that parents are adjusting their lifestyles around school payments. “School fees don’t just test a parent’s income. They test their silence.”

“Every year, the number rises. And parents quietly adjust life around it. Fewer vacations. Delayed dreams. Extra shifts. No complaints. Just quiet sacrifice,” he adds.

Katiyar questions why schools continue to justify higher charges in the name of “quality education” when classrooms remain overcrowded, and teachers stay underpaid. “A child’s future should not feel like a monthly threat.” Katiyar adds.

He further warned that when education starts to feel like a luxury instead of a basic right, many capable children are pushed out. Education, which was meant to help families rise, is now leaving them tired, stressed, and financially drained.

“Education was meant to uplift families, not exhaust them. And the heaviest lesson children learn is this: Their parents paid the price, silently,” he adds.

