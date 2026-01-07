Man flags heavy school bags after 6-year-old son struggles with 4.5 kg load: 'He weighs 21 kg only'
A father in Maharashtra raised concerns after his 6-year-old son carried a school bag heavier than the recommended limit.
A father in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has raised an alarm over the weight of school bags carried by young children.
Balu Gorade shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, "My son is in 1st standard and weighs 21 kg. He carries a 4.5 kg load (bag + tiffin), while the rule says it should be under 10% of body weight.
Father flags heavy school bag:
According to the post, Garode's 6-year-old son, who is in the 1st standard and weighs 21 kg, was found carrying a bag and tiffin weighing 4.5 kg, well above the recommended limit of 10% of a child’s body weight.
The father posted a picture of the bag and tiffin on a weighing machine, asking other parents if they had ever checked their child’s school bag weight.
“I have raised this multiple times with the school. Have you ever checked your child's school bag weight?” the post adds.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Social media users reacted strongly to the post, with many parents expressing concern over the heavy school bags.
One of the users commented, “A child carrying 20% of body weight to school isn’t discipline. It’s bad system design.”
A second user commented, “This should definitely change. Even during our school days, this was the norm. But now, due to technology, this can change. 21% is way too high for any child.”
A third user commented, “This is such a common problem, yet hardly taken seriously.”
“My daughter is in senior KG, and she sometimes carries 6-8 books in her bag. I haven't weighed it, but it feels too heavy!” another user commented.