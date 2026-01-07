Man flags heavy school bags after 6-year-old son struggles with 4.5 kg load: 'He weighs 21 kg only'

A father in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has raised an alarm over the weight of school bags carried by young children. Balu Gorade shared the post on X (formerly Twitter). (@BaluGorade/X)

Balu Gorade shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, "My son is in 1st standard and weighs 21 kg. He carries a 4.5 kg load (bag + tiffin), while the rule says it should be under 10% of body weight.

Father flags heavy school bag: According to the post, Garode's 6-year-old son, who is in the 1st standard and weighs 21 kg, was found carrying a bag and tiffin weighing 4.5 kg, well above the recommended limit of 10% of a child’s body weight.

The father posted a picture of the bag and tiffin on a weighing machine, asking other parents if they had ever checked their child’s school bag weight.

“I have raised this multiple times with the school. Have you ever checked your child's school bag weight?” the post adds.

