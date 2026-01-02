Hyderabad cardiologist misses lunch with daughter so another child doesn’t lose her father

While many spent the first day of the year enjoying time with their loved ones, one cardiologist faced a choice that meant missing a rare family moment. Dr Mukharjee Madivada’s emotional post on missing lunch for a patient quickly went viral.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Mukharjee Madivada, senior interventional cardiologist from Hyderabad, shared how he missed a promised lunch with his daughter due to an emergency angioplasty for a patient having a massive heart attack.

“My daughter wanted to have lunch with me today. On weekdays, that is almost never possible. But today was the first of January, and I promised her I would come,” the caption of the post reads.

Saving lives over family:

According to the post, at 1.30 pm, just as the doctor was about to leave, a 30-year-old man, Mahesh (name changed), was rushed into the hospital with severe chest pain. He was having a massive heart attack.

Dr Madivada immediately began an emergency angioplasty. Over the next ninety minutes, he worked to give Mahesh a new lease of life.

“My daughter missed her lunch with her dad on the first day of the new year,” the post adds.

Dr Madivada highlighted that while Mahesh’s kindergarten daughter will continue to have her father for birthdays, school days, and all important moments, his own daughter missed her first lunch of the year with her dad.

“Not all doctors are saints. But the wives and children of doctors who work in emergencies, they are the true angels,” the post adds.

The post quickly drew attention on X, with many praising Dr Madivada for his dedication and quick action.

Users expressed admiration for doctors who put patients first, while also acknowledging the sacrifices their families make.

One of the users commented, “And we are forever grateful to both the angels and the guardian angels - healthcare professionals who give us our lives!”

A second user commented, “I am a wife of a radiologist. Yesterday, my husband came home late at night, and today, early morning, he left again to hospital. It’s only my son and me, not only today, but most of the time it’s like this.”

“Appreciate the doctors like you and their family who understand that they are there for a cause,” another user commented.