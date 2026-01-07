Bengaluru man sells dosa batter before full-time job to educate daughter: ‘Quiet legend’

OutsideBengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden, mornings start with the smell of fresh dosa-idli batter and the sight of a man who has quietly built a life of hard work and dedication. Sandeep Ravillu, based in Bengaluru, shared this story on X.(@investor_sr33/X)

Sandeep Ravillu, an investor based in Bengaluru, shared this story on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture of the man, Mr Raju, who has been selling dosa and idli batter here for 15 years.

Ravillu has been a regular customer of his for the last 15 years.

According to the post, Mr Raju’s day starts early. He sells dosa–idli batter from 6 am to 10 am near the garden. After that, he heads to his second job, where he works as an employee for the rest of the day.

“Mr. Raju sells batter 6–10 am, then works as an employee the rest of the day. Two jobs. No complaints.”

Hard work pays in life:

The post stood out not just for the long hours Mr Raju puts in, but for what his steady work has helped achieve. Ravillu wrote that Mr Raju educated his daughter through years of hard work.

Today, she is a Master’s graduate and works at a multinational biotech company.

“Not charity—just supporting a man who shows what real compounding looks like,” the post adds.

Calling him a “quiet legend,” Ravillu said the story was a reminder of what real compounding looks like.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

The post quickly drew attention online, with social media users praising Mr Raju’s dedication and resilience. Many called him an inspiration, noting how his quiet consistency led to his daughter’s success.

One of the users commented, “I see this person right outside Lalbagh Grand Hotel. Once bought ottu shavige and dosa batter from him, which was the best quality one.”

A second user commented, “Now that's a solid side hustle. 4hrs work (+ batter prep time).”

“No complaints or blame. Simply dedicated to hard work, family responsibilities, and contributing to a healthy society,” another user commented.

The post was shared on January 6, 2026, and since then, it has gained 2.34 lakh views and several comments.