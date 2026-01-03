Pune man goes from factory worker to full-stack developer in 18 months: ‘You can learn anything for free online’

A Pune man’s inspiring journey from a factory worker to a full-stack developer role has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Sambhav Wakhariya shared his story on X (formerly Twitter).(@Coding_Sage/X)

Sambhav Wakhariya shared his story with the caption, “From a factory worker to a full-stack developer in 1.5 years of grind.”

From factory worker to developer:

According to the post, about 1.5 years ago, his life looked very different. Wakhariya worked in a vegetable factory, spending nearly 10 hours a day packing and picking products.

The daily routine was demanding, with little rest and constant physical strain. Financial issues had pushed Wakhariya out of college.

“I had dropped out of college because of financial issues. This felt like the end of the road,” the post adds.

A turning point came after a friend suggested that he should learn coding. With limited savings and help from his parents, Wakhariya purchased a laptop and left his factory job. For the next few months, the internet became his classroom.

“I kept remembering something Elon Musk once said: Everything you need to learn is available on the internet for free.”

Hard work pays off:

Wakhariya focused on learning HTML, CSS, and JavaScript within a month before moving on to React. Instead of expensive courses, he relied on official documents, hands-on projects, and learning from mistakes.

The early stages of his tech career were not easy. His first internship came with steep learning curves, but it helped him build confidence and skill.

Challenges continued in his personal life when his grandfather suffered a heart attack. Wakhariya paused his professional work to recover from the setback before returning to freelance projects.

“My journey hasn’t been clean. It’s been messy, uncertain, and uncomfortable. If you’re starting from zero, don’t underestimate what 1–2 years of focused grind can do,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly drew attention on X, with many users praising his determination and honesty.

One of the users commented, “That’s really motivational. Keep pushing”

A second user commented, “Wow, this is really amazing, you have done really well, man, it keeps getting better.”

“The type of post I pay my internet bill for,” another user commented.