Anand Mahindra in awe of Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra, says 'never heard about this place'

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is known for sharing interesting pictures and videos on social media. Recently, he shared a mesmerizing video of Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra, a place of unique beauty that left the Anand Mahindra awestruck. Anand Mahindra shared a video of Mt. Kalsubai. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, near our Engine Factory. I've been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it. We definitely need to take time in life to 'Stop & smell the roses,'" wrote Mahindra as he shared the video.

The video shows a stunning view where the clouds have covered the mountains. Strong winds take over the scenery as a few people go down the mountain to explore its beauty.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 27. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 10 lakh views. The post also has more than 21,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on the viral video.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Kalsubai is a mountain peak in the Western Ghats, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is the highest point in Maharashtra. The trek offers a breathtaking combination of natural environments like waterfalls, forests, grasslands, and historic forts (Ratangad, Madan, Kulang, & Alang)."

A second added, "Perhaps a company outing or team-building exercise at Mt. Kalsubai would be a wonderful way to introduce more people to this hidden gem. Experiencing the breathtaking views and serene atmosphere of the mountain firsthand could inspire a newfound appreciation for the natural beauty that exists right in your own backyard."

A third added, "It's beautiful. I travelled there years ago. Went on a hiking trip. Such fun.

"It's amazing how many beautiful places are waiting to be discovered right in our backyard," said a fourth.