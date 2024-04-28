Prachi Nigam, class 10 UP Board topper, shuts down trolls, says 'I will focus on my studies'

Prachi Nigam, who topped the class 10 UP Board examinations, was subjected to trolling on social media for her facial hair soon after the results were announced. Despite numerous people making fun of her, several netizens came forward to support and appreciate her milestone achievement. Recently, in an interview, Nigam addressed the trolls and shut them down. Prachi Nigam, topper of class 10th Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. (X/@Ashishsircivil)

"When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone," said Nigam during the interview. (Also Read: Bombay Shaving Company slammed for ‘Dear Prachi’ ad on UP Board topper’s facial hair. What CEO said)

She further added, "However God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies."

In another interview with BBC, Nigam said, "If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before."

She also said that there were people who came in her support and shared how hair growth on the face can be due to hormonal imbalance. (Also Read: UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled over facial hair, gets support from online community)

Nigam's mother, Mamta, told BBC, "When people trolled her, I felt bad about it. Many people said bad things about her. We told Prachi not to let it weigh on her mind."

Her father also expressed sadness about the trolling that his daughter had to go through. He said that one should support students who are achievening things, rather than making fun of them.