UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled over facial hair, gets support from online community

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared results for class 10th and 12th recently. Soon after the results were announced, it was revealed that Prachi Nigam, a resident of Sitapur, had topped the class 10th results in the state. While Nigam made her family proud of her milestone achievement, she soon became the subject of trolling on social media for her facial features. Prachi Nigam, topper of class 10th Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. (X/@Ashishsircivil)

However, after noticing the online trolling, a few netizens also came forward in support of Nigam and shut down the trolls. Numerous people pointed out how online trolls would have made an impact on Nigam. While a few others congratulated the girl and shut down those who were making her fun. (Also Read: UP Board Results 2024: Meet 10th, 12th toppers Prachi and Shubham, both hail from Sitapur)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here’s how people reacted:

More on UP class 10th Board results:



Prachi Nigam topped the class 10 final exam with 591/600 marks and surprised her family, friends and community with her tremendous accomplishment. She wants to become an engineer by cracking IIT-JEE.

89.55% of candidates passed the UP Board Class 10 test overall. Girls' overall pass percentage is 93.40%, while males' overall pass percentage is 86.05%. In the results of Class 10, girls surpassed boys.

The final exams for High School and Intermediate were administered by UPMSP from February 22 to March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates registered for the board exams; of them, Class 12 students comprise 25,77,997, and Class 10 students make up 29,47,311. (Also Read: UP Board: High school, inter toppers from same school in Sitapur)

After Nigam, Deepika Sonkar topped the exams with a score of 590/600. In an interview with ANI, she credited her father for her success. She also added that in future she would like to get an admission in IIT and pursue her studies from the premier institute.