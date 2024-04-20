 UP Board Results 2024: Meet 10th, 12th toppers Prachi and Shubham, both hail from Sitapur - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
UP Board Results 2024: Meet 10th, 12th toppers Prachi and Shubham, both hail from Sitapur

ByRajeev Mullick, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Farmer's son Shubham Verma topped in the UP Board intermediate exam. He secured 97.80 percent by obtaining 489 out of 500.

One thing common between UP board high and intermediate toppers is that they hail from Sitapur district and study in the same school: Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad in Sitapur district.

One thing common between UP board high and intermediate toppers is that they hail from Sitapur district and study in the same school: Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad in Sitapur district.
One thing common between UP board high and intermediate toppers is that they hail from Sitapur district and study in the same school: Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad in Sitapur district.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Farmer’s son Shubham Verma topped in the UP Board intermediate exam. He secured 97.80 percent by obtaining 489 out of 500. He got 99 in Mathematics, 98 in Hindi and English, 97 in Chemistry and Physics. He wants to do graduation from Prayagraj and his ultimate aim in life is to become an IAS officer.

"My parents are farmers. For my education, they faced a lot of difficulties and they made a lot many sacrifices to ensure that I get quality education in a good school. I want to become an IAS officer and want to change family fortune,” said Shubham, who said that the fact he topped in the board is yet to sink in.

Sitapur’s Prachi Nigam has topped high school exams by securing 98.50% (591 out of 600 marks). She wants to become an engineer by cracking IIT-JEE.

“I never thought that I would be a board topper in high school. I prepared well but the number one position was not on my mind. Proud that my hard work has paid off,” said Prachi whose father Chandra Prakash Nigar is a contractor and mother Mamta Nigam is a housewife. She has a brother and a sister and both of them are in class 10.

Prachi obtained 100 in Mathematics, science and drawing, 97 in English, Hindi and social studies. “I am feeling delighted and on top of the world. If a student attends regular classes, they are bound to pass the board examination with flying colours,” she said.

Her favourite pastime is talking to people, reading books. She loves to play badminton with her brother and sister at home.

