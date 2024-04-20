UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results releasing soon

UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP 10th Board Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board examination can check the high school results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The UPMSP 10th board examination in the state was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 at various examination centres. The UP Board Class 10 board examinations was conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

This year, 29,47,311 candidates registered for the Class 10 board examination. The Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.