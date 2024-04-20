Edit Profile
    Apr 20, 2024 11:30 AM IST
    UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh High School results releasing soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results releasing soon

    UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP 10th Board Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board examination can check the high school results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. ...Read More

    The UPMSP 10th board examination in the state was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 at various examination centres. The UP Board Class 10 board examinations was conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

    This year, 29,47,311 candidates registered for the Class 10 board examination. The Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    UP board 10th result live: 94,802 examiners appointed for evaluation work 

    This year the Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10. 

    Apr 20, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh board 10th result: Number of candidates registered 

    This year, 29,47,311 candidates registered for the Class 10 board examination.

    Apr 20, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    UP Board 10th class result: List of websites 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

    Apr 20, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    UP 10th result: How to check UPMSP Class 10 results?

    Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in. 

    Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and the result will be displayed. 

    Check the results and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 20, 2024 11:17 AM IST

    UP board 10th result: Where to check results?

    Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board examination can check the high school results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

    Apr 20, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Date and time 

    UP 10th Board Result 2024 date: April 20, 2024

    UP 10th Board Result 2024 time: 2 pm 

    UP 10th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results releasing soon
