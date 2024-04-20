UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Inter results releasing soon
UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP 12th Board Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Inter results will be announced at 2 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Class 12 results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The UP Board 12th results will also be available on HT Portal as well. The link is shared here.
Direct link to check UP 12th Board Result 2024 on HT Portal
This year, 25,77,997 candidates registered for the Class 12 board examination. The Board appointed 52,295 examiners to evaluate the 1.24 crore answer sheets.
The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 , at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
This year, 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the Class 12 board examination.
The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 at various examination centres in the state.
Board exam roll number
School code.
UP board 12th class result: Websites to check
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
UP 12th result: How to check Class 12 results on official website
Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP board 12th result: Where to check
UP 12th Board Result 2024 date: April 20, 2024
UP 12th Board Result 2024 time: 2 pm