UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Inter results releasing soon

Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP 12th Board Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Inter results will be announced at 2 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Class 12 results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. ...Read More

    The UP Board 12th results will also be available on HT Portal as well. The link is shared here. 

    Direct link to check UP 12th Board Result 2024 on HT Portal 

    This year, 25,77,997 candidates registered for the Class 12 board examination. The Board appointed 52,295 examiners to evaluate the 1.24 crore answer sheets.

    The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024  , at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 1:01 PM IST

    UP 12th Result LIVE: Only 1 hour left for Class 12 results 

    UP 12th Result LIVE: UPMSP will announce the Class 12 results in an hour. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready to check their marksheets. 

    Apr 20, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    UP 12th Result LIVE: Results to be available on HT Portal 

    UP 12th Result LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board results will also be available on HT Portal along with the official website. The link to check the results on HT Portal is posted above. Take a look. 

    Apr 20, 2024 12:48 PM IST

    UP 12th Result LIVE: 52295 examiners appointed for evaluation work

    UP 12th Result LIVE: This year, UPMSP appointed 52295 examiners for the evaluation work of Class 12. These examiners had to evaluate 1.24 crore answer sheets of intermediate examination in the state. 

    Apr 20, 2024 12:43 PM IST

    UP 12th Result LIVE: Number of students registered 

    This year, 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the Class 12 board examination.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    UP board 12th result live: Shift timings 

    The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh board 12th result: Exam dates 

    The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 at various examination centres in the state.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:30 PM IST

    UP board intermediate result: Login credentials required 

    Board exam roll number 

    School code.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    UP board 12th class result: Websites to check 

    upresults.nic.in

    upmsp.edu.in

    Apr 20, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    UP 12th result: How to check Class 12 results on official website 

    Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in. 

    Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and the result will be displayed. 

    Check the results and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    UP board 12th result: Where to check 

    All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Class 12 results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

    Apr 20, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    UP 12th Board Result 2024: Date and time 

    UP 12th Board Result 2024 date: April 20, 2024

    UP 12th Board Result 2024 time: 2 pm 

