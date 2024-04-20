UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Inter results releasing soon

UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP 12th Board Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Inter results will be announced at 2 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Class 12 results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The UP Board 12th results will also be available on HT Portal as well. The link is shared here.

Direct link to check UP 12th Board Result 2024 on HT Portal

This year, 25,77,997 candidates registered for the Class 12 board examination. The Board appointed 52,295 examiners to evaluate the 1.24 crore answer sheets.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 , at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.